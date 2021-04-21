4754.22 kilogrammes of Allana brand raw meat which do not have Halal Import Permits, including beef, bones, lungs, beef sinew and raw chicken of dubious halal status were seized by Enforcement Officers from the Halal Food Control Division, Syari’ah Affairs Department, Ministry of Religious Affairs.

The operation was jointly conducted by the Royal Bunei Police Force and the Royal Customs and Excise Department on the 19th of April at an abbatoir in Mulaut area. The operation was a result of information from the public on meat smuggling in the area.

During the operation, 16 baskets filled with meat believed to be brought in without Halal Import Permits and 224 plastic bags filled with beef, bones, lungs, beef sinew and raw chicken of dubious halal status were found.

While the operation was conducted the Inspection Committee as well as the enforcement officers from the Halal Food Control Division also found several Allana brand boxes being burned for the purpose of eliminating evidence from being detected by the authorities. However, the fire was able to be put out and the boxes seized. All the meat, bones, beef sinew and raw chicken were seized and the case investigated under Section 8 and 9 of the Halal Meat Act, Chapter 183 which is the import and sale of neat without a Halal Import Permit and also an offence under the Customs order, 2006.

Source: Radio Television Brunei