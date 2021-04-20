The Second Stage of the Population and Housing Census, BPP 2021 namely the e-Census Implementation is currently being conducted starting yesterday until the 21st of June 2021.

The e-Census system can be accessed through the BPP 2021 portal at www.brucensus.gov.bn to enable the public to fill in their respective information online anytime and anywhere. The e-Census system contains questions related to housing characteristics and demographic characteristics of each household member, including questions on education, employment, health and leisure activities.

Heads of households who have chosen to use the e-Census approach will receive a short message service, SMS through their mobile phone numbers and emails. The head of household is required to register first to the e-Census System using the Access Code that was provided during first stage and identity card number. Verification of the e-mail address and mobile phone number will also be done before a One Time Password, OTP is sent via SMS. After completing the registration process, households can proceed to answer the census questions online.

Any enquiries on BPP 2021 particularly the e-Census System, contact the Department of Economic Planning and Statistics. A help desk is also provided at JPES Head Office at Jalan Ong Sum Ping, Bandar Seri Begawan.

Source: Radio Television Brunei