With the consent of His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu’izzaddin Waddaulah ibni Al- Marhum Sultan Haji Omar ‘Ali Saifuddien Sa’adul Khairi Waddien, Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam, and in reference to a Media Release issued by the Prime Minister’s Office on the ‘Temporary suspension of the Reciprocal Green Lane, RGL Arrangement between Brunei Darussalam and the Republic of Singapore” dated 19th of May 2021, the Prime Minister’s Office informs on the resumption of the RGL Arrangement between the two countries effective from Monday, the 12th of July 2021 to facilitate essential business and official travel for travellers from both sides.

All travellers are advised to regularly visit the Prime Minister’s Office website at ‘www.pmo.gov.bn’ for latest travel measures.

Source: Radio Television Brunei