Her Royal Highness Princess Fadzilah Lubabul Bolkiah binti His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu’izzaddin Waddaulah joined the National Netball League 2021. Six teams competed in the open championship organised by the Brunei Darussalam National Netball Association. The championship took place at the Multi-Purpose Hall of the Hassanal Bolkiah National Sports Complex in Berakas.

Her Royal Highness Princess Fadzilah Lubabul Bolkiah led the Falcons team. Yesterday afternoon’s match saw FALCONS went against Hokage Warriors with the result 36-50 in four sets.

In the morning, HYDRA beat STINGERS by 31-40. While, THUNDERNETS won 54-43 against ROSES. The game will be continued on the 18t of this month at the same venue.

Source: Radio Television Brunei