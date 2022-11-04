​Respecting one another must be instilled from a young age, especially respecting and do good deeds to parents as well as senior citizens. The welfare and well-being of senior citizens must also be given attention, in line with the country’s policies and the National Council on Social Issues’ initiatives to ensure that senior citizens in the country are cared for. Responsibility towards senior citizens not only falls to the government, but also to all parties specifically children. Hence, it is not appropriate for Muslims to consider senior citizens as a burden and neglect their welfare. This was among the content of yesterday’s Friday Sermon titled ‘Respect and Love Senior Citizens.’

Verily, there is nothing more meaningful for aging senior citizens than receiving love and attention from their children. As a child, they will face various challenges at times when caring for the elderly. Hence, they must be patient and never to scold, rebuke, threaten and hit the elderly. Parent’s sacrifice in caring and raising their children cannot ever be repaid even with life, wealth or money.

Source: Radio Television Brunei