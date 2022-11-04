Daily Status on the COVID-19 New Normal

435 cases recovered, and no case is in Category 4 or 5.

The Ministry of Health in its press release stated that total recovered cases in the country is at 238,244.

86 point 3 per cent of children aged 5 to 11 have received two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 61.7 per cent of adolescents aged 12 to 17 have received 3 doses. Meanwhile, the percentage of the country’s population who have received the 3rd dose stands at 78.6 per cent.

Source: Radio Television Brunei