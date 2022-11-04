Labour Force Survey Report

​The COVID-19 pandemic left an impact on the people’s economic activity in Brunei Darussalam. The Department of Economic Planning and Statistics, JPES, Ministry of Finance and Economy in a press release on the Labour Force Survey, LFS 2021 shared that about 40 per cent of the total employed population has experienced changes in their working conditions such as changes in the total working hours, and changes of work place or location. The LFS 2021 was conducted simultaneously with the Third Stage of the Population and Housing Census, BPP 2021 from 1st to 31st December 2021.

In the LFS 2021 report, labour force participation rate decreased to 63.8 per cent in 2021 from 65.5 per cent in 2020 to. This is due to a decrease in the number of unemployed among locals who have found employment and also an increase in the Outside Labour Force. Meanwhile, the employed population increased by 0.6 per cent in 2021, which was 212,400 people, compared to 211,100 people in 2020. This was due to local workers filling jobs in several industrial sectors that were previously dominated by non-local workers.

From the figure, local workers accounted for the largest share at 71 per cent, while 29 per cent were foreign workers. 92.1 per cent were employees, while those who worked as own-account workers accounted for 4.7 per cent. The report also shared that 31.5 per cent were employed in the government sector, which includes activities of public administration and government services such as education, health, electricity and water services. Meanwhile, around 68.5 per cent were employed in the private sector. By type of occupation, Service and Sales Workers accounted for the highest share of 21.8 per cent.

Unemployment dropped from 7.3 per cent in 2020 to 4.9 per cent in 2021, especially among the local population. The decrease was likely due to local jobseekers who have filled jobs in several industrial sectors that were previously dominated foreign workers. The construction industry showed the most significant increase in local workers followed by the transportation and storage, information and communication industry, service activities and others.

The LFS 2021 is available at ‘deps.mofe.gov.bn’. For any enquiry, contact the number 223 3344 during office hours, or email to ‘info.statistics@jpes.gov.bn’.

Source: Radio Television Brunei