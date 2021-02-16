Taman Haji Sir Muda Omar Ali Saifuddien in the capital will be the focal point of the 37th National Day Celebration Grand Assembly on the 23rd of the month. An estimated two thousand and six hundred participants from eight groups will take part in the march past, while more than one thousand and two hundred others will take part in the celebration’s thematic field performance.

Repeated rehearsals are carried out to ensure the celebration is a success. The participants’ solid commitment proves their love for the nation. Among the participants in the performance are pupils of Chung Hwa Middle School in Bandar Seri Begawan. 74 of them will perform the traditional dance of the Kedayan ethnic group called ‘Aduk-aduk’, traditional Chinese dances and Wushu. The pupils’ love and patriotism towards the nation are clearly shown in their rehearsals which are made more significant and solid with the guidance of their teachers. Despite the hot weather, the spirit of the young pupils is high.

For 7 year old Bryan Djap being selected to participate in the field performance this year makes him proud. Bryan and seven of his friends will perform Wushu during the Grand Assembly.

Participating in the National Day celebration enhances the pupils’ love towards the Monarch and country, especially the new participants. They say they are very to take part as proof of their love for the Monarch and the country.

The involvement of children aged from 8 to 12 years in the performance brings a clear message of their role and responsibility in determining the country’s future. The young generation is given the opportunity to learn the value of cooperation in making the celebration a success.

Source: Radio Television Brunei