The Registration for Brunei Religious Education Certificate Examination, SPUB, and Brunei Religious Higher Education Certificate Examination, STPUB, for 1442H/2021 will be open starting on Monday, the 8th of March.

The Examinations Section, Islamic Studies Department, Ministry of Religious Affairs in the press release informed to the Principals of the Arabic Secondary School and Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Al-Quran Tahfiz Institute as well as private candidates who wish to sit for the examinations, registration form can be obtained at the Examinations Sections, Islamic Studies Department, Ministry of Religious Affairs, Jalan Menteri Besar in Berakas, during office hours.

Source: Radio Television Brunei