Reception Ceremony

The bilateral relations between Brunei Darussalam and the Islamic Republic of Iran continue to be strengthened through academic and trade exchanges between the two countries. The Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Brunei Darussalam stated this at the Reception on the Occasion of the National Day of Iran. The event took place on 11th February night, at Royal Berkshire Hall, Tarindak D'Polo & Riding Club, Jerudong.

Her Excellency Homeira Rigi believed that the formation of a strong people to people relationships is an effective step for the development and progress of the nation. Representing the Government of His Majesty was Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Awang Haji Nazmi bin Haji Mohamad, Minister of Culture, Youth and Sports. The ceremony was filled with presentation of Certificates of Appreciation to various parties including Kris Karmila Kreations for organising the 'Jiwaku Ikhlas' Project. Also held was presentation of donation to Pusat Ehsan Al-Ameerah Al-Hajjah Maryam.

Source: Radio Television Brunei