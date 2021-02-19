17 students from Year 1 to 3 from Kapok Primary School, Mentiri Primary School and also kindergarten students from Saint Andrews School joined the reading session to nurture reading habits in children starting from Primary School levels. The reading session with the selected Primary School students was organised by the Reading and Literature Association, ReLA, Brunei in collaboration with Canada High Commissioner in Brunei Darussalam. It took place at the ReLA’s Headquarters at Kampung Tungku, Gadong.

In the welcoming speech, Her Excellency Jeanette Adele Stovel, High Commissioner of Canada to Brunei Darussalam, stated that reading sessions are one of her aspirations to promote literacy development in children locally and considers the activity can be nurtured by normalising reading in early educations of children.

Doctor Malai Zeiti binti Sheikh Abdul Hamid, President of ReLA in his welcoming speech, among others, hoped that ReLA will continue to become an effective platform to continue collaborating with various local and international agencies in an effort to increase literacy competency and reading skills among the young generations of the country.

The event continued with the presenting of 60 story books that was delivered by the High Commissioner of Canada in the country to the ReLA Association. Darussalam Holdings, Icklebooks and ReLA jointly contributed books for the school representatives and students who were present.

