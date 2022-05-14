Face-to-face teaching and learning for students and pupils in Arabic and Religious schools nationwide will begin on 14th May. In this regard, The Department of Islamic Studies, Ministry of Religious Affairs held a reading of Surah Yasin and Doa Selamat Ceremony.

The ceremony was attended by staff of the Department of Islamic Studies, the Ministry of Education, teachers of Arabic and Religious schools and parents or guardians of students nationwide virtually, 12th May. Over 42,800 students of Arabic and Religious schools will start attending face to face learning for all levels including students aged 7 to 12 years regardless of their vaccination status who studied at the primary level from Year 5 to Pre U2 for Arabic schools and from Pre-class to Primary Six for Religious schools.

Source: Radio Television Brunei