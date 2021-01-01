​His Royal Highness Prince Haji Al-Muhtadee Billah ibni His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu’izzaddin Waddaulah, the Crown Prince and Senior Minister at the Prime Minister’s Office attended the Reading of Surau Yassin and Doa Kesyukuran Ceremony in conjunction with the 100th anniversary of the Royal Brunei Police Force. The ceremony took place at Jame’ ‘Asr Hassanil Bolkiah in Kiarong.

Upon arrival, His Royal Highness was greeted by Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Haji Awang Abdul Mokti bin Haji Mohd Daud, Minister at the Prime Minister’s Office; Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Doctor Awang Haji Mohd Amin Liew bin Abdullah, Minister at the Prime Minister’s Office and Second Minister of Finance and Economy; and Dato Paduka Seri Haji Mohammad Irwan bin Haji Hambali, the Commissioner of the Royal Brunei Police Force.

The Mass Fardhu Maghrib prayer was led by Yang Berhormat Pehin Orang Kaya Paduka Seri Utama Dato Paduka Seri Setia Haji Awang Salim bin Haji Besar. Yang Berhormat Pehin also led the Sunat Hajat prayer.

The mass reading of Surah Yaasin was led by Yang Berhormat Pehin Orang Kaya Paduka Seri Utama Dato Paduka Seri Setia Haji Awang Salim bin Haji Besar. Yang Berhormat Pehin also read the Doa Kesyukuran.

Present were Yang Berhormat Pehin Orang Kaya Seri Kerna Dato Seri Setia Doctor Haji Awang Abu Bakar bin Haji Apong, Minister Of Home Affairs; Yang Berhormat Pehin Datu Lailaraja Retired Major General Dato Paduka Seri Haji Awang Halbi bin Haji Mohd Yussof, Second Minister Of Defence as the Chairman of National Security Committee and Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Awang Abdul Mutalib bin Pehin Orang Kaya Seri Setia Dato Paduka Haji Mohammad Yusof, Minister Of Transport And Infocommunications.

This year, the Royal Brunei Police Force celebrates its 100th anniversary with the theme ‘100 Tahun Kepolisan; Menghormati Masa Dulu, Meraikan Masa Kini, Melindungi Masa Depan’ or 100 years of Policing: Respecting the Past, Celebrating the Present and Protecting the Future.

Source: Radio Television Brunei