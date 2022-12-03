The Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports yesterday afternoon held a ‘Qalbun Salim’ ceremony in conjunction with the International Day of Persons with Disabilities celebration. The ceremony took place at Ash Shaliheen Mosque, Jalan Perdana Menteri.

In attendance was Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Awang Haji Nazmi bin Haji Mohamad, Minister of Culture, Youth and Sports. The function commenced with the reading of Surah Yassin and mass Fardhu Asar prayer, followed by Tahlil and Special Tazkirah. Themed ‘Transformative Solutions for Inclusive Development: The Role of Innovation in Fuelling an Accessible and Equitable World’, the International Day of Persons with Disabilities is celebrated every 3rd of December.

Source: Radio Television Brunei