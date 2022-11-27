​LEKA Music Video by Matters of Choice emerged as champion in the Brunei Music Video Final Contest organized by Radio Television Brunei, RTB. The Brunei Musik Video is the first video music production contest held in the country. It took place on 26th November night, at Jerudong Park Amphitheatre.

Present was Pengiran Haji Mohd Hasnan bin Pengiran Haji Ali Hassan, Permanent Secretary for Culture at the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports. Broadcast live through RTBGo and RTB ANEKA, eight music video finalists competed in a contest which is hoped to showcase the talent, ideas and creativity of artists, especially in the production of music video either individually or in group.

The Music Video Champion, ‘Leka’ by Matters of Choice received five thousand dollars; runner-up Azzawj Media with music video, ‘Pesan’ received four thousand dollars; and Filterworks Productions with music video, ‘Dangan’ in third place won three thousand dollars. While the other finalists received a thousand dollars as well as a trophy and certificate.

Source: Radio Television Brunei