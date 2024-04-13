Home General President Marcos Calls for Transparency Over Duterte’s Alleged ‘Secret Deal’ with China

President Marcos Calls for Transparency Over Duterte’s Alleged ‘Secret Deal’ with China

Manila - President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has publicly urged former President Rodrigo Duterte to disclose any documents related to a purported clandestine agreement with China regarding the South China Sea.

According to Philippines News Agency, In a statement during a media interview in the United States, Marcos expressed confusion over the non-disclosure of the deal, which he referred to as a "gentleman’s agreement" confirmed by the Chinese Embassy. Marcos emphasized the need for transparency, stating that such agreements should involve elected officials and the Senate to ensure accountability and protect national sovereignty.

