President Marcos Advocates for Philippine-U.S. Free Trade Agreement and Urges GSP Renewal

Manila - President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has called for the establishment of a free trade agreement (FTA) between the Philippines and the United States, aiming to boost economic growth and create job opportunities. Speaking at the Philippine-US Business Forum in Washington, D.C., Marcos highlighted the mutual benefits such an agreement would offer, including new job opportunities and stronger supply chains.

According to Philippines News Agency, Jose Manuel Romualdez, the proposed FTA would cover areas including cyberspace and digital technology. Marcos also pressed the U.S. Congress to prioritize the renewal of the Generalized System of Preferences (GSP), which lapsed in 2020, to continue promoting trade incentives beneficial to both nations.