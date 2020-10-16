22 participants received certificates for a 3-day Basic Sign Language Workshop. The participants comprise members of the Temburong Senior Citizens Activity Centre and Temburong District Village Consultative Councils. The certificate presentation took place yesterday afternoon at the Multi-purpose Hall of the National Service Programme, PKBN at Batu Apoi, Temburong.

Throughout the workshop, participants learned ways of delivering sentences and words using expressions and hand movements. Sign language enables the community and the hearing impaired to communicate. Certificates were presented by Dayang Hajah Nor Ashikin Binti Haji Johari, Permanent Secretary for Culture and Community, at the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports. The function was also highlighted with short video presentation on the activities carried out by the participants. Also present were Yang Berhormat Haji Emran bin Haji Sabtu, member of the Legislative Council who also participated in the workshop, and Pengiran Ameer Mubarak Bin Pengiran Haji Hashim, Acting Temburong District Officer.

Source: Radio Television Brunei