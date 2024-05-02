PH, Canada Launch Nature-Based Solutions for Climate Adaptation Program

Makati City: The Philippines, in partnership with the government of Canada, has initiated a program aimed at finding nature-based solutions for adapting to climate change. During the program launch of the Philippines-Canada Partnership on Nature-based Solutions for Climate Adaptation (PCP4NbS) in Makati City, Department of Environment and Natural Resources Secretary Maria Antonia Yulo-Loyzaga highlighted the critical need to strengthen capacity for adaptation, especially for vulnerable populations.

According to Philippines News Agency, he partnership aims to enhance the resilience of Filipinos, particularly rural and indigenous women, against the impacts of climate change, biodiversity loss, and environmental degradation. It includes knowledge sharing, expertise exchange, and resource allocation for assessing protected areas and applying science and new tools for ecological integrity. Secretary Loyzaga emphasized the importance of nature-based solutions rooted in science and indigenous knowledge, highlighting their role in the National Adaptation Plan (NAP).

The completion of the NAP was presented at the 28th Conference of Parties of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UN FCCC), estimating the cost of inaction on adaptation within the 2030 decade to be around PHP1.4 trillion. With initiatives like PCP4NbS, Secretary Loyzaga expressed optimism toward biodiversity conservation, climate change adaptation, gender equality, and community resilience.

The Philippines has partnered with Canada to launch the Philippines-Canada Partnership on Nature-based Solutions for Climate Adaptation (PCP4NbS) in Makati City.