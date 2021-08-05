One hundred photographs of His Majesty the Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam featuring special and precious memories during the Get-Together Ceremony with the citizens are now displayed at the KB Sentral Building in Kuala Belait.

The exhibition organized by the Department of Information, Prime Minister’s Office is held for three days, starting on 5th August. Such an exhibition is to disseminate to the public about our beloved monarch. The public are welcome to view the exhibition which is open from 11 in the morning until 9 in the evening. The exhibition will be held in Tutong District from the 9th to 11th of August and Temburong District from the 13th to 15th of August.

Source: Radio Television Brunei