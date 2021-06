The Brunei Darussalam FITRAH Special Education Association organised the Hari Raya Aidilfitri Celebration. The event took place at a hotel in Jerudong.

At the ceremony, 10 students with special needs who have vision problems received donations of Special Eyeglasses presented by Dayang Hajah Norjum binti Haji Yusop, President of the FITRAH Special Education Association.

Source: Radio Television Brunei