BARMM Scholarship Program Enables Farmer’s Daughter to Earn Engineering Degree

NABALAWAG, NORTH COTABATO – A farmer's daughter in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) has graduated with a degree in Agricultural and Biosystems Engineering, thanks to a government scholarship program. Mhads Motalib, a local farmer, expressed immense gratitude for the support that allowed his daughter, Darwisa, to complete her education at the University of Southern Mindanao (USM) during the recent commencement exercises.

According to Philippines news Agency, the Ministry of Social Services and Development provided critical financial assistance through the 'Angat Bangsamoro: Kabataan Tungo sa Karunungan' (ABaKa) program, especially during the pandemic when he struggled to support his family's livelihood. The program targets indigent students, helping them to achieve higher education amidst financial challenges. Motalib, who also has two other children in college, noted that without this assistance, supporting his daughter’s educational aspirations would have been unmanageable.

Darwisa Motalib is one of the many beneficiaries of the ABaKa scholarship, which has paved the way for numerous underprivileged students in BARMM to pursue and complete their college degrees. Now a graduate, Darwisa is preparing for her licensure examinations with hopes of becoming a licensed engineer, inspired by the transformative impact of educational support on her life and career prospects.