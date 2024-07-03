Brunei News Gazette

SSS Targets Social Security Coverage for 3,000 Graduates in Negros

Jul 2, 2024

NEGROS ISLAND – The Social Security System (SSS) is proactively reaching out to nearly 3,000 graduating senior high school and college students across Negros Island, urging them to enroll as members in preparation for their entry into the workforce.

According to Philippines news Agency, SSS Vice President for Visayas West 1 Division, the initiative aims to incorporate social security coverage as part of the students' transition from education to employment. Benedian explained that graduating students are encouraged to secure an SS number and start contributing as self-employed members if they engage in business or freelancing. Alternatively, if employed in the private sector, it is mandatory for them to provide their SS number to employers who will then handle the remittance of contributions.

The campaign includes educational outreach, such as recent orientations held by the SSS Kabankalan City branch at Binalbagan Catholic College, and instructional sessions on how to apply for an SS number using the mobile app at Victorias National High School by the SSS Victorias City branch team led by Gerard Gonzales. Further efforts will include collaborations with state colleges and universities to integrate the importance of SSS membership into the graduation preparation process.

Benedian emphasized that SSS membership offers significant benefits and loan privileges, which are crucial for the financial security of young workers starting their careers.

