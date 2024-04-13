Philippines Re-Elected to UN Women’s and Science Commissions

Manila - The Philippines has been successfully re-elected to the United Nations Commission on the Status of Women (CSW) and the Commission on Science and Technology for Development (CSTD) for the term 2025-2029.

According to Philippines News Agency, Antonio Lagdameo, this re-election during the 12th plenary meeting of the UN Economic and Social Council in New York reflects the international community’s trust in the Philippines' contributions to gender equality and science innovation. The Philippines' involvement in these commissions aligns with its strategic goals under the Philippine Development Plan 2023-2028 and aims to advance its advocacy in these critical areas globally.