PDEA and Philippine Coast Guard Strengthen Ties to Combat Drug Trafficking

Manila - The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) and the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) have enhanced their cooperation to better combat the influx of illegal drugs into the country.

According to Philippines News Agency, Under a new memorandum of agreement signed by PDEA Director General Moro Virgilio Lazo and PCG Commandant Admiral Ronnie Gil, the agencies will increase collaborative efforts to monitor and intercept drug shipments. The agreement, detailed in a news release on Saturday, includes provisions for regular strategic meetings and joint operations, emphasizing a comprehensive approach to maritime security and drug interdiction.