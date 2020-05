‚ÄčThe overall statistics of COVID-19 patients who have recovered in the country is high. However, Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Doctor Awang Haji Mohd Isham bin Haji Jaafar, Minister of Health explained that the patient’s recovery period are different.

Yang Berhormat said that it depends on the person’s immunity, and whether the patient has any non-communicable diseases.

Source: Radio Television Brunei