Companies are recommended to grab the opportunity from the current business situation to train workers to increase their capacity to bring progress when the COVID-19 outbreak ends. This was shared by the Minister at the Prime Minister’s Office and Second Minister of Finance and Economy when asked about the interim assistance introduced by the Government of His Majesty Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam which is unique and different from those provided by other nations.

Source: Radio Television Brunei