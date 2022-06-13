10 locals were detained during two Operasi Sepadu carried out by officers and personnel of the Tutong Police District and Tutong Police Station, Royal Brunei Police Force. The operation was carried out at Kampung Bukit Beruang, Tutong District, 11th June night.

Among the offences were possessing equipment believed to be used for drug abuse and carrying prohibited items such as cigarettes of various brands and electronic cigarettes as well as vape equipment. Meanwhile, 2 docket offences and 23 compound that involved uninsured vehicles, modifying vehicles, not installing vehicle plate number and other several offenses. The operation also involved the Royal Customs and Excise Department and the Narcotic Control Bureau.

Source: Radio Television Brunei