24 cartons and 45 packs of cigarettes of various brands were seized in an ‘Operasi Sepadu’ targeting foreign workers quarters in Kampung Batu Apoi and Kampung Senukoh in Temburong District. According to the Assistant Superintendant of Police, Muhd Ajib Bin Haji Ahmad Awal, Acting Criminal Investigation Officer of Temburong Police District, following the operation, 9 foreigners were detained for further investigation and action. Meanwhile, 6 other foreigners were detained for failing to produce valid identification documents.

The Royal Brunei Police Force will further increase efforts in tackling negative activities and criminal elements until the grassroots level in order to maintain the peace, security and prosperity of Brunei Darussalam.

Source: Radio Television Brunei