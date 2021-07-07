Employers are reminded to always monitor their employee’s welfare in accord with the Employment Order 2009 such as providing employment contracts, paying the salary on time and providing a clean place to live in. The reminder was made by the Department of Labour following several offences recorded under the Employment Order 2009 during the ‘Operasi Selongkar’ conducted by the department’s Law Enforcement Division recently.

The operation concentrated at a restaurant in Kampung Gadong found that the employer violated the Employment Order 2009 involving a local employee and three foreigners. Among the offences recorded include the employer’s failure to provide employment contracts and delaying payment of overtime salary. If found guilty, the employer will be fined $600 for the first offence, and $900 for the second offence. Other offences recorded include not providing one rest day a week as well as annual leave. If found guilty, the employer is liable on conviction to a fine of $160 for the first offence, and $320 for the second offence.

Source: Radio Television Brunei