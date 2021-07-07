Two individuals were each issued a One Hundred dollar compound fine by the Enforcement Division, Kuala Belait and Seria Municipal Department for an offence Under Section 12 1 ‘A’ of the Minor Offences Act.

Md. Khokan Mia was found guilty of dumping rubbish including plastic pots and others at the Kuala Belait Municipal Field area. While, Hasan was also found guilty of throwing cigarette buds at a shop area in Jalan Jaya Negara, Kuala Belait. Both individuals were given 7 days to settle the compound fine and if in default, can be charged at court.

Source: Radio Television Brunei