The public is advised to be more sensitive and not to take lightly the directives that are constantly circulated on any mass media and social media in the desire to bring the country to the full success of COVID-19 pandemic control.

Among the measures taken by the government in the strategy to curb the spread of pandemic is through the ‘Operasi Pulih’. Through it, the government continues to strengthen the influence of the media and broadcasting materials so that the public is always educated and able to filter and ensure that the information received is authentic and true, especially information on directives related to control measures enforced by the government.

Source: Radio Television Brunei