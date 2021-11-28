The Minister of Home Affairs informed that the ‘Operasi Peralihan is extended to another two weeks.

With the consent of His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu’izzaddin Waddaulah ibni Al-Marhum Sultan Haji Omar Ali Saifuddien, Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam and by taking into account on the situation of COVID-19 pandemic as well as the need to further review the impact of transition phase which commenced on the 19th of November 2021, the COVID-19 Steering Committee would like to inform that the Operais Peralihan control measures, which is an instruction to be at home or residence from 10 in the evening to 4 in the morning, will be extended for another two weeks, from Wednesday, 1st of December 2021 to Tuesday, 14th of December 2021.

The extension of this Operasi Peralihan is to ensure the well-being of all parties continued to be guaranteed. Therefore, the public is advised to abide by all instructions or regulations set by the Government of His Majesty the Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam in working together to curb the risk of COVID-nineteen infection in the country.

Source: Radio Television Brunei