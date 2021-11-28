As a preparatory measure towards the Endemic Phase, starting 1st of December 2021, individuals who have not completed vaccination are allowed to return to work in the office. However they are required to conduct the ART test every two days.

The Minister of Home Affairs said that for staff who have had one dose of vaccination and are waiting to get a second dose or are exempted from getting the COVID-19 vaccine due to health problems, the expense of ART test will be borne by their respective employers. However, staff who are not vaccinated at their own discretion or for personal reasons, which is not excluded due to health reasons, must bear the cost of their respective ART tests.

Source: Radio Television Brunei