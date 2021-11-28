The Minister of Health stated that 453 people have received the COVID-19 vaccine injection on the 26th of November 2021.

Under the National Vaccination Programme for COVID-19, 402,574 individuals have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, 93.6 percent of the total population. Meanwhile, 342,216 individuals have completed the COVID-19 vaccination, which is 79.6 percent of total population.

The ‘Operasi Peralihan‘ carried out from 10 at night until 4 in the morning, 7 violations of the directive nationwide were issued with compound fines, whereby 4 were violations of the directive to stay at home.

Source: Radio Television Brunei