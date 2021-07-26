The Department of Economic Planning and Statistics, DEPS, Ministry of Finance and Economy will be conducting the Third Stage of Population and Housing Census, BPP 2021 namely Face-to-Face Interview for Brunei Darussalam from 2nd of August until the 29th of August 2021. In this regard, the Oath-Taking Ceremony for appointed Census Officers of BPP 2021 was held yesterday morning at the Bridex Conference Hall in Jerudong.

Present was Dayang Hajah Mariah binti Haji Yahya, Director General of DEPS. The Third Stage of BPP 2021 involves more than 800 Census Officers appointed as Assistant Superintendents, Chief Supervisors, Supervisors and Enumerators to conduct the census field works across all four districts. BPP 2021 covers all persons, whether Brunei Darussalam citizens, permanent residents or temporary residents. The support and cooperation of members of the public in providing accurate data is needed including the owners or managers of business establishments in ensuring that their workers, especially foreign workers are enumerated in the census at their respective living quarters. The head or members of households are advised to ensure that the census officers that visit their houses are legitimately appointed by checking their census passes, letter of appointment, and identity cards.

Source: Radio Television Brunei