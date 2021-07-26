Various performances enlivened the Festive Stages in conjunction with His Majesty the Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam’s 75th Birthday Celebration, last night.

At the car park area in front of the Royal Regalia Museum in the capital, religious and cultural performances were organised by the Nursing Association, PENJURU. The event included a poetry declamation performance.

In the Tutong District, the festive stage held at the open area in front of the Pengiran Muda Mahkota Pengiran Muda Haji Al-Muhtadee Billah Hospital was enlivened with the Irama Senandung Tausyeh performance by Dhafwatul Aisy Group.

At the Bangar Town Wharf in Bangar Town, Temburong, the festive stage was enlivened with a Takbir Contest. The contest was won by Nusyata Group.

Source: Radio Television Brunei