The current developments and future prospects have prompted the Sultan Sharif Ali Islamic University, UNISSA to always ensure that the academic programmes offered are relevant to the needs of the country. Thus, UNISSA from time to time strives to expand the academic programmes offered and ensure that they are of high quality and holistic, as well as strives to implement various initiatives to increase the marketability of its graduates in the increasingly challenging career market. Doctor Haji Norarfan bin Haji Zainal, Rector of UNISSA stated the matter during the UNISSA New Student Mandate and Pledge Ceremony for 2021/2022 Study Session.

According to the Rector of UNISSA, the challenge is felt more now when the wave of industrial revolution 4.0 brought major changes to the lifestyle, learning environment, economic generation and the way we work. Like it or not, now or later, the time has come and this demands changes in oneself as well as the organization.

The Taaruf Week is held for one week starting yesterday. As a renewal, for this admission, the ‘Taaruf Camp’ Programme will be held at the National Service Programme PKBN Complex in Kampung Batu Apoi, Temburong District from 30th of July until the 1st of August. All new students must stay at the PKBN Complex to participate in spiritual, motivational and community service activities. 534 students is attending the 2021/2022 study session. 409 of them are pursuing undergraduate studies and another 125 students are undertaking postgraduate programs.

Source: Radio Television Brunei