Brunei Darussalam continues to record no new COVID-19 cases, and the total cases remain at 141.

According to the Ministry of Health’s press release yesterday, no new active case was reported and the number of recovered cases also remains at 138.

Meanwhile, there are 473 individuals undergoing mandatory self-isolation and the number of people who have completed the mandatory self-isolation since March 2020 was 3 thousand 549 people.

In the past 24 hours, 97 samples have been tested for the SARS-CoV-2 virus that brings the total number of lab tests conducted since January 2020 to 39 thousand and 35.

For further information and the latest development, visit the Ministry of Health’s website at moh.gov.bn, contact Health Advice Line 148 or through healthinfo.gov.bn.

Source: Radio Television Brunei