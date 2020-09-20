​No new active and new cases of COVID-19 were reported. The Ministry of Health in its press release on the latest update of the COVID-19 situation in Brunei Darussalam also stated that total cases remain at 145, with 142 recovered cases. 448 individuals are currently undergoing Mandatory Self-Isolation. Since March 2020, the number of people who have completed the Mandatory Self Isolation is 5,819. Meanwhile, 189 samples have been tested for the SARS-Co-V-2 virus that brings the total number of lab tests conducted since January 2020 to 56,076.