Nexen Tire launches live stream watch-along “Purple Live, Digital” fan engagement campaign

BANGKOK, Thailand, Nov. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Nexen Tire, a leading global tire manufacturer, announced the launch of its ‘Purple Live, Digital’ campaign, a live stream watch-along that connects Manchester City FC fans with popular sports content creators. First rolled out as a successful pilot in Korea earlier this year, the campaign is now kickstarting internationally – in Thailand and the United Arab Emirates.

As the official partner of Man City, Nexen Tire’s ‘Purple Live, Digital’ event is the company’s latest effort to set up a new online communication platform to engage more closely with customers and Man City fans.

For Thailand, Nexen Tire will collaborate with Khob-sa-nam, a popular European football platform with over 4.4 million subscribers on Facebook, to host the first ‘Purple Live, Digital’ watch-along on Sunday, November 8 at 11:30 PM (ICT) for the Manchester City vs Liverpool game. During the event, fans will get the chance to win various prizes.

Furthermore, Nexen Tire will launch a pre-game online competition to promote ‘Purple Live, Digital’. To enter, fans should post messages of support for their favorite Man City players.

“Not only is Thailand an important market for us, it is also one of the most passionate countries about European football,” said Brian Han, Chief Marketing Officer of Nexen Tire. “We are excited to connect Thai football fans through our ‘Purple Live, Digital’ event and look forward to engaging more with them through further online and offline events to come.”

For more information, please visit: https://www.facebook.com/ NEXENTH/

Meanwhile, Nexen Tire’s official business partner in Thailand, Silver Tire, is set to launch a sales promotion in collaboration with leading Thai automotive service chain, B-Quik. Details of the promotion will be posted on the B-Quik website and Silver Tire’s Facebook page in December.

About Nexen Tire

Nexen Tire, established in 1942, is a global tire manufacturer headquartered in South Korea. Nexen Tire, one of the world’s fastest growing tire manufacturers, currently interacts with approximately 150 countries around the world and owns four manufacturing plants – two in Korea (Yangsan and Changnyeong) and one in Qingdao, China. Another plant in Žatec, te Czech Republic has also begun operation in 2019. Nexen Tire produces tires for passenger cars, SUVs, and light trucks with advanced technology and excellence in design. Nexen Tire supplies OE tires to global car makers in various countries around the world. In 2014, the company achieved a grand slam of the world’s top 4 design awards for the first time amongst the various tire makers in the world.

