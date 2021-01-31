​The National Youth Policy and Strategy DBNS 2020 – 2035 Dissemination Programme is in line with the first DBNS Core Strategy which is nationwide cooperation with the formation of the Youth Advisory Group to provide a direct official feedback mechanism between government agencies and the youth community. Yang Berhormat Dayang Khairunnisa binti Haji Ash’ari, member of the Legislative Council as the Chairperson of the DBNS Youth Advisory Group in an interview with RTB explained about the opportunities to be grabbed by youths either from the aspects of education, employment, training, workshops, community and others.

Yang Berhormat Dayang Khairunnisa said that by holding such workshops in schools, the group can approach youths in a more complete manner as during these workshops, not only briefings are held but also breakout sessions that will gain input from the youths. It is hoped that the youths will take ownership, as the DBNS is actually created for youths. Therefore, the group would like to see youths not only acknowledging the policy and strategy but also involve themselves in national development through various ways, not necessarily in the community but also by being independent as one of the ways to help the country reduce costs.

The National Youth Policy and Strategy DBNS 2020 – 2035 Dissemination Programme starts this month until March. Yesterday morning, the programme was held at Mahad Islam Brunei, in Tutong District. The programme was attended by secondary school students, government department employees, uniformed youths and non -government organisations from Tutong District. Also held was an exhibition by strategic partners from the government sector including the Manpower Planning and Employment Council, JobCentre Brunei, Sekretariat Tinggi Wawasan Brunei, Department of Community Development JAPEM, Youth Development Centre and Brunei Youth Council. The dissemination session will also be extended to the Brunei Muara District by targeting students from higher education institutions, to be held at the Dewan Majlis Building this Tuesday.

Source: Radio Television Brunei