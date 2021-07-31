The first National Theatre Festival Brunei, NTFB was launched on 30th July night. With the theme, ‘New Beginning’, the festival aims to mark the start of a new era for the local performing arts community. The launching was held at the Jerudong International School Arts Centre.

Present was Yang Berhormat Retired Major General Dato Paduka Seri Awang Haji Aminuddin Ihsan bin Pehin Orang Kaya Saiful Mulok Dato Seri Paduka Haji Abidin, Minister of Culture Youth and Sports.

NTFB is a weekend theatre activity which aims to showcase local theatre groups through scheduled performances and workshop sessions. Involving eight local theatre groups, the festival will run until today. Tickets are available through the NTFB website at www.twofourseven.studio/NTFB and at the entrance of the art centre. Tickets are priced at $5 for the workshop, and $12 for performances.

Source: Radio Television Brunei