The Ministry of Health in another press release would like to update the public on the National COVID-19 Vaccination Programme as of the 4th of August 2021.

177,628 doses of COVID-19 vaccine, including 52,919 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, have been successfully administered in Brunei Darussalam. In addition, a total of 85,449 individuals have been vaccinated with at least one dose of Moderna vaccine. Based on projections of current usage, it is expected that by this Sunday, 8th of August 2021, nearly 100 thousand individuals will received the Moderna vaccine. The remaining supply of Moderna vaccine will therefore only be used for the second dose.

Starting 9th of August, AstraZeneca vaccine will be given as first dose to individuals who have not yet received a COVID-19 vaccine. The AstraZeneca vaccine will be offered as a default vaccine for individuals aged above 50 years. Individuals aged 18 to 49, who wish to receive the AstraZeneca vaccine may opt-in on a voluntary basis. Those individuals who currently have an appointment and who do not wish to receive AstraZeneca vaccine are advised to cancel their appointment to allow for others to reserve their appointment slots. Real world evidence from the United Kingdom and Canada demonstrates that AstraZeneca vaccine showed over 90% effectiveness in preventing both infection and severe disease from the Delta variant. Vaccination remains the most effective and safe way to protect ourselves, and the community from the spread of COVID-19.

Source: Radio Television Brunei