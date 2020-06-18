By command of His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu’izzaddin Waddaulah ibni Al-Marhum Sultan Haji Omar ‘Ali Saifuddien Sa’adul Khairi Waddien, Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam, The Office of His Majesty the Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam, hereby announces that His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu’izzaddin Waddaulah, Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam with great pleasure has named His Majesty’s grandson and the son of Her Royal Highness Princess Hajah Hafizah Sururul Bolkiah binti His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu’izzaddin Waddaulah, and Yang Amat Mulia Pengiran Anak Haji Muhammad Ruzaini bin Pengiran Dr. Haji Mohd. Yakub as Yang Amat Mulia Pengiran Anak ‘Abdul ‘Aleem Bin Pengiran Anak Haji Muhammad Ruzaini. His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu’izzaddin Waddaulah, Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam and Her Majesty Duli Raja Isteri Pengiran Anak Hajah Saleha as well as other members of the Royal Family sincerely thanked all those who were involved during the birth and who had conveyed their messages of congratulations and greetings on the birth of Their Majesties grandson who was safely born on Friday, 28th of Ramadhan 1441 corresponding to 22nd of May 2020 at 10:44 in the morning.

Source: Radio Television Brunei