The Ministry of Primary Resources and Tourism and its departments are highly concerned with the issue of flies, and are attentive towards the difficulties faced by village residents residing nearby industrial areas. This was stressed by Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Awang Haji Ali bin Apong, Minister of Primary Resources and Tourism at a Muzakarah or discussion session for measures to tackle fly infestation from farms. The Muzakarah session was held recently at the Ministry of Primary Resources and Tourism with several Heads of Village under Mukim Pengkalan Batu and poultry farmers.

In the Muzakarah session, several possible causes of fly infestation were voiced out, such as the use of unprocessed chicken manure as compost fertiliser at several farms that can become a breeding ground for flies. In this regard, the Brunei Muara District Office, Ministry of Home Affairs also on the existence of illegal business activities, contract worker’s housings were set up without sanitation management, and improper rubbish disposal that possibly contribute to the fly infestation. So far, the office has issued compound fines upon entrepreneurs and companies that committed offences under the Minor Offences Act, Chapter 30.

Meanwhile, the Department of Environment, Parks and Recreation, JASTRe, Ministry of Development stated that there is a possibility that the chicken manure that is supposed to be sent to rubbish disposal areas is not carried out by irresponsible parties, and is sold to farmers for profit. In this regard, the Ministry of Health also agreed on the importance of maintaining cleanliness so that the fly infestation can be tackled immediately to prevent it from becoming a disease in the country. Poultry farmers then shared on several measures that have been taken to control fly infestation in their areas, including spraying with insecticides and disposing chicken manure to the landfill.

Therefore, several plans have been discussed to tackle the issue. This includes stopping the use and distribution of chicken manure to farmers and always maintain cleanliness at the farm’s surrounding such as the coop and drainage to avoid it from being a breeding ground for flies. The use of pest control services was also recommended especially at areas nearby villages, housing and industries. Among those attending the session were Yang Berhormat Awang Haji Muhaimin bin Haji Johari @ Jahari, Member of the Legislative Council as Head of Kampung Limau Manis, and Dayang Hajah Tutiaty binti Haji Abdul Wahab, Acting Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Primary Resources and Tourism.

Source: Radio Television Brunei