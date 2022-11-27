Muslims should be grateful for all the favours bestowed upon them and be pleased and believe that every incident must have wisdom and lessons on it. The matters are among the contents of the Munajat Night Talk or tazkirah organized by the Ministry of Religious Affairs via online, 27th November night.

Also joining the Munajat Night was Yang Berhormat Pehin Udana Khatib Dato Paduka Seri Setia Ustaz Haji Awang Badaruddin bin Pengarah Dato Paduka Haji Awang Othman, Minister of Religious Affairs. The Tazkirah was delivered by Awang Haji Muskrisman Safari bin Haji Mustapa, Ataci Education and Culture, Embassy of Brunei Darussalam in the Arab Republic of Egypt. This week’s Munajat Night was participated by the Pengiran Muda Abdul Wakeel Mosque Takmir Committee, Kampong Kiudang, officials and staff, IBTE students, Muallaf As-Syahadah Youth Group and the Embassy of Brunei Darussalam in the Arab Republic of Egypt.

Source: Radio Television Brunei