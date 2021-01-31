In enhancing da’wah or propagation as well as manifesting an Islamic lifestyle in Brunei Darussalam especially to the non-Muslim community, the Youth Religious Programme Secretariat, Ministry of Religious Affairs with the cooperation of the Muallaf As-Syahadah Youth held a Mosque Visit Programme for 1442 Hijrah at Omar Ali Saifuddien Mosque in the capital, yesterday morning.

Present was Awang Haji Mohammad Rosli bin Haji Ibrahim, Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Religious Affairs. The programme’s content included classes specifically related to Islam namely Jawi writing, the Golden Age of Islam, Storytelling for kids, Islamic Architecture, Stories from Quran and Our stories which is an experience sharing session on embracing Islam from the Muallaf As-Syahadah Youths. More than 100 people including the Muallaf or new converts’ families took part in the programme. It is an annual activity of the Muallaf As-Syahadah Youth aimed at providing an opportunity for the non-Muslim community to take a closer look at the mosque and getting to know the religious deeds carried out by Muslims.

Source: Radio Television Brunei