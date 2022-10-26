Modelo and Mexican American Artist Mister Cartoon Reunite to “Raise One In Their Honor” for Día de los Muertos

The No. 1 imported Mexican beer brand and iconic tattoo artist team up to pay tribute to Mexican culture and lost loved ones through a digital experience and living altar tattoo contest

CHICAGO, Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Modelo®, the beer brewed for those with The Fighting Spirit , and renowned Mexican American artist, Mister Cartoon, are teaming up again to help consumers commemorate loved ones on Día de los Muertos. Those who celebrate Día de los Muertos, a holiday to welcome back the souls of loved ones who have passed, create colorful home altars filled with marigolds, decorative skulls, candles and even their favorite food and drinks. This year, Modelo is launching the “Raise One In Their Honor” campaign, a digital experience where consumers can celebrate the lives of lost loved ones by creating a shareable living altar, or ofrenda. Fans can submit their ofrendas for a chance to win a tattoo of their loved one from Mister Cartoon.

“As a beer brand born in Mexico nearly 100 years ago, Modelo is committed to creating rich and authentic experiences to celebrate Mexican culture,” said Greg Gallagher, Vice President, Brand Marketing, Modelo. “This Día de los Muertos, we encourage more people in the U.S. to celebrate the holiday and honor their loved ones in a more interactive way. Ofrendas are at the core of Día, so with the help of Mister Cartoon, Modelo created a digital space to share inspiring stories of loved ones who have passed on to Raise One In Their Honor so they are never forgotten.”

Consumers 21 or older can visit http://raiseoneintheirhonor. com/ to create their own digital altar to commemorate the life of a deceased loved one, 21 or older. Fans can then enter their digital altar, along with a photo and caption that best memorializes their loved one1, in the contest for a chance to win their own memorial tattoo from Mister Cartoon. The renowned tattoo artist will review submissions with Modelo and award the winner an exclusive two-hour tattoo session. Fans will also have the chance to add their personalized altar to the gallery displayed on the contest website, which will continue to grow and serve as a celebratory commemoration of past loved ones.

Mister Cartoon designed Modelo Especial and Modelo Negra LTO cans for the brand’s 2021 Día de los Muertos campaign, and this year Modelo is elevating Cartoon’s role to encourage more fans to take part in the holiday. His Fighting Spirit made him one of the world’s most recognized tattoo artists, and Modelo wants to give fans the chance to commemorate a loved one through powerful, iconic art from Mister Cartoon himself.

“Día de los Muertos has always been a day of celebration and a way to pay respect to family and friends who are no longer with us so I’m excited to partner with Modelo again to bring these traditions to even more people,” said Mister Cartoon. “It will be an honor to create a meaningful and symbolic piece of Día de los Muertos art for the Modelo fan I get to meet.”

For complete details and to learn more about the contest, see official rules at http://raiseoneintheirhonor. com/

No purchase necessary to enter the contest. Contest open only to legal residents of the 50 U.S. and D.C., who are 21 or older and possess a web-enabled mobile device. Contest starts at 10:00 AM ET on 10/11/22 and ends at 11:59 PM ET on 11/2/22. The Modelo Día de los Muertos Living Altar contest is sponsored by Crown Imports LLC. No alcohol is awarded with prize. Void where prohibited.

About Modelo®

Born in 1925 in the small town of Tacuba, Mexico, Modelo has been bringing distinctive high-quality beer to people ever since, including Modelo Especial®, Modelo Negra®, and a flavorful lineup of Modelo Cheladas. Modelo Especial is a golden, full-flavored Pilsner-style Lager with a clean, crisp finish. As the #1 imported beer in the U.S., Modelo Especial recently surpassed 150MM cases sold in 2021. The Modelo family of beers are exclusively brewed, imported and marketed for the U.S. by Constellation Brands.

About Mister Cartoon

Mister Cartoon’s richly detailed, hand-rendered designs are inspired by the style of tattoos that originated in the streets of 1970s’ Los Angeles – fine line Chicano black and grey custom tattoo art. Cartoon took this style of tattooing and brought it into mainstream culture. He is known as a pioneer in the tattoo world, and as one of the first artists to get global notoriety by tattooing celebrities, athletes, musicians, and actors alike.

