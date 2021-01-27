Due to committing offences under the Minor Offences Act, a company and four employees were issued compound fines by the Law Enforcement Division of the Bandar Seri Begawan Municipal Department.

De Coral Restaurant and Catering Company was fined $500 after found guilty under the Minor Offences Act, Chapter 30 Section 12 Bracket 1 Bracket C for dumping old furniture’s, cooking utensils and spilling food waste behind the premise. Meanwhile, four employees of the restaurant were also fined $100 for throwing cigarette butts in a public area.

Source: Radio Television Brunei